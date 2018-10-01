image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Vada Chennai’s jail set making video reveals the efforts behind this epic!

Regional

Vada Chennai’s jail set making video reveals the efforts behind this epic!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 01 2018, 2.58 pm
back
AadukalamAishwarya RajeshDhanushEntertainmentPolladhavanregionalSamudhrakaniVada ChennaiVetrimaaran
nextBigg Boss Telugu 2: Kaushal Manda wins the title
ALSO READ

CCV fame Dayana Erappa shares her experience on working with STR

Aishwarya Rajesh expects strong backlash for her role in Vada Chennai?

Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is all set to rock and roll!