Vada Chennai’s jail set making video reveals the efforts behind this epic!

In the days leading to the release, Dhanush’s Vada Chennai is gathering all the love especially after the terrific response to the album. Billed as a period drama gangster drama, the film is set for a worldwide release on the 17th of October.

As a part of the promotional campaign, the makers have put out a making video of the extensive work that took place behind the jail set used for the film’s shoot. A majority of the film was shot inside this set, which will be an important part of the proceedings.

Vada Chennai marks the third collaboration of Dhanush and Vetrimaaran, after their successful combinations in Polladhavan and Aadukalam. The film has a host of actors apart from Dhanush, including Ameer Sultan, Kishore, Andrea, Aishwarya Rajesh and Samudhrakani. The film was started as a trilogy, but it looks like the team will only speak on that post the release.

Dhanush, who is currently shooting for his sophomore directorial will be taking a break to come down to Chennai for the promotions of the film. The team plans to hold a grand pre-release event prior to the release, as they did not have an audio launch.