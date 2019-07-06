In Com Staff July 06 2019, 2.47 pm July 06 2019, 2.47 pm

There are many people who come into the film industry with different ambitions. While some want to be in front of the camera, others prefer to stay behind it. Pavel Navageethan belongs to the second category but circumstances had made him try his luck as an actor. We have seen his impressive performances in films like Vada Chennai, Magalir Mattum, Madras, Kuttram Kadithal and Peranbu. Now, this actor finally got to live his passion. Yes, Pavel Navageethan has directed a film titled V1, which is a murder mystery from the point of view of a forensic officer.

Upon being asked about his passion towards directing films, Pavel said, “I was a creative director at an NGO. Director Brahmma, who is my friend, was doing Kuttram Kadithal and he felt I would suit a role in his film. Therefore I gave acting a try and a few offers followed. But directing a film was always at the back of my mind as it is my passion.” Talking about his debut directorial V1, Pavel revealed, “The story revolves around a forensic officer played by newcomer Arun Castro, who is involved in solving a complicated murder case that takes place at door number V1 of an apartment complex. But he is also afraid of darkness. The story is inspired by real-life incidents. I have narrated the story in a non-linear fashion, in the film. This film will give a detailed account of how forensic officers handle a case. I have done thorough research on this subject!”

About his extensive research on the subject, Navageethan confessed, “There are a very few investigative thrillers in Tamil that have taken on forensic sciences in a detailed manner, but my film will deal with it exhaustively. We took extensive references from the forensic department and met many police officers before commencing the project.” When asked what would be different in V1, when there are so many such films every week, Pavel confidently replied saying, “Although investigative thrillers are a trend now, this one will be different in treatment, which is somewhere between the mainstream and the offbeat."