Vada Chennai's TN theatrical rights and the massive pre-release excitement!

Vada Chennai is nearing its release day and Dhanush fans are making all possible arrangements to make to welcome their favourite star in a grand way as this film will be his first Tamil release of the year. At the famous Ram Cinemas theatre complex in Tirunelveli, Dhanush’ fans have erected a massive 120 feet cut out of the star to show their excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Vada Chennai's TN theatrical rights are valued at Rs 22 crore which is a very good number for an 'A' rated gangster film meant for a mature audience. Lyca Productions would be releasing the film. Vada Chennai would be having a one-day head-start ahead of Sandakozhi 2 which arrives in theatres on October 18.

Director Vetri Maaran has been working on the story and script of Vada Chennai for more than 10 years. He has said in a recent interview that Vada Chennai is like his bible and that he took elements from its script and used it in his other celebrated films like Polladhavan (2007), Aadukalam (2011) and Visaranai (2015). He also commended the censor board for giving the film an 'A' certificate and retaining the profane language used by the characters to preserve the film's authenticity.