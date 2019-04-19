image
  3. Regional
Vadivelu casts his vote in typical comic fashion and claims this election to be different!

Regional

Vadivelu casts his vote in typical comic fashion and claims this election to be different!

Vadivelu will next be seen in Imsai Arasan 24 aam Pulikecei which is directed by Simbudevan.

back
DMKImsai Arasan 24 aam PulikeceikollywoodsimbudevanTrending In SouthVadivelu
nextJr NTR is all praises for Jersey's director Gautam Tinnanuri and Nani!

within