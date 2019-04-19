Vadivelu casts his vote in typical comic fashion and claims this election to be different!

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 9.56 pm April 19 2019, 9.56 pm

Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu might not be very active in Cinema in recent times. However, there is not a single situation in daily life which cannot be handled without one of Vadivelu's famous dialogues! April 18 had the entire Tamil Nadu going in for voting for the Lok Sabha elections and almost all the top Kollywood celebrities cast their votes in their respective booths. Vadivelu, who had earlier campaigned for the DMK for one of the past elections, is known to be very caustic and sarcastic in his political opinions. His arrival at the voting booth was widely expected.

When he arrived at the booth, he was immediately surrounded by the reporters and cameramen gathered there. Like the darling of the cameras that he is, he patiently posed for the cameras before going to vote and even uttered a couple of witty repartees before politely asking the cameras and reporters to give him the way to go and vote. He even promised to answer their questions after voting. While inside the booth, Vadivelu voted and jumped up and down from near the EVM machine to see if the cameras were still there. Later, he even quipped that it was very dark inside the booth and he had to look very carefully to cast his vote properly. He even lifted his inked finger and displayed it from his position itself.

Vadivelu came to cast his vote at the Kaveri High School on KK Salai, in Saligramam, Chennai. After voting, he happily responded to all the reporters' queries and also expressed his opinion that this time around, the elections were far different than the earlier ones. He also hoped that it would rain heavily when all the election work was done. Though he isn't having many projects in hand now, he is said to be working in Pei Mama. There are also reports that his magnum opus sequel - Imsai Arasan 24 aam Pulikecei, directed by Simbudevan, which was reportedly shelved earlier, would be revived and go on floors later this year!