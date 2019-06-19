In Com Staff June 19 2019, 4.57 pm June 19 2019, 4.57 pm

One of the Kaakka Muttai boys - Ramesh - who called himself 'Chinna Kaaka Muttai' in the National Award-winning film, will soon be seen in a film. Titled Pizhai, it means fault and will be directed by Rajavel Krishna. For Rajavel, this is his maiden directorial venture. Besides Ramesh, the film has two other kids, played by Nasath of Appa fame and Gokul, who was a part of the reality show Junior Super Stars. Pizhai also stars Charlie, Kalloori Vinoth and Mime Gopi, as part of the supporting cast. The audio launch of this film happened recently and Charlie spoke about the film at length and what it would offer to the audiences. Charlie was last seen in Vellai Pookal.

Charlie said, “Pizhai is a children’s film with a message about the importance of education. After a long time, a film has been made with a lot of guts. Producer Damodharan has trusted the good content and invested his money. This film will go to places.” About director Rajavel, Charlie stated, “He has carved each and every character and given beautiful dimensions to them. Even though it is his first film, he has worked as an experienced filmmaker. I was amazed by his clarity. The story revolves around granite stone quarries and he was particular that we should shoot only in real locations. We used to walk hours together to reach quarries which are not accessible by vehicles. The kids have also put up an extraordinary effort!”