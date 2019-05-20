Vaibhav gets busy with four upcoming releases within the next three months!

Siddarthsrinivas May 20 2019, 7.45 pm May 20 2019, 7.45 pm

Meyaadha Maan’s success truly took actor Vaibhav a step higher in his career, with a lot of new projects knocking his door. The actor, who has listened to a big basket of stories until now, carefully picked up four new films which are lining up for release in the successive months hereon. The first of them all would be his long-delayed political entertainer RK Nagar, which has got past its hurdles and is finally settling in for a release in June. On Sunday evening, the film’s producer Venkat Prabhu made it public through his Twitter page that all the issues have been sorted out, with the release date to be announced soon.

Vaibhav’s horror comedy in Katteri is also on the way. Directed by Deekay of Yaamirukka Bayamey and Kavalai Vendam fame, the film features a bevy of comedians along with well-known actresses such as Sonam Bajwa, Aathmikaa and Varu Sarathkumar. The trailer of Katteri was recently unveiled by the makers and is finding good traction online.

Vaibhav is also a part of two other interesting films in Sixer and a yet-to-be-titled action thriller produced by actor Nitin Sathya’s Shvedh Entertainment. While Sixer is expected to give him lots of space to prove himself as an actor who can pull off comic sequences, the latter will help him explore the dynamics of playing a police officer. The makers of Sixer are planning to release the film in the month of July, with the other film set to follow in August.

In totality, Vaibhav has a busy three-month calendar ahead, with lots of shoot and promotional runs to be completed in equal balances. For an actor who was predominantly seen in short supporting roles, this kind of growth is something that deserves praise. If the films do work at the box office as expected, this could be a great year for him.