Vaibhav opens up about his sour fight with Venkat Prabhu

It was already known that producer Nithin Sathya is producing a new film under his banner Shvedh Produtions. This film, which has not been titled yet, is being directed by SG Charles and will see Vaibhav playing the lead role. The actor will be sharing screen space with actor-turned-director Venkat Prabhu and while both of them have worked together before, they have never shared screen space prior to this project. Both of them will be seen playing cops in this film. Now, speaking to the media, Vaibhav has opened up about his sour relationship with Venkat Prabhu and how it was difficult during the shooting.

The actor told a media house that it was not easy for both of them to gel on-screen not just because of their chemistry but also because the two recently had a fight off-screen. The actor revealed, “The ego clash between our characters is one of the highlights of the film. As we had fought only recently, it was easy for the two of us to portray our respective characters. In fact, the director was impressed with our performances without knowing about our off-screen issue.” Vaibhav also added that the two have sorted out their differences now.

The film will have music by Arrol Correli and cinematography by Santhanam Sekar. Venkat Prabhu will be seen playing a bad cop in the film. Reports also state Eshwari Rao will be seen playing a cop in the film, while Vani Bhojan will be seen as Vaibhav’s love interest. Stay tuned...