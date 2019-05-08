Vaishnav Tej's debut film has been titled Uppena!

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 9.26 pm May 08 2019, 9.26 pm

By now it is well known that Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother Panja Vaishnav Tej is all set to make his big debut on the silver screen! The film was launched in February, with a grand event. This film is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana and jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The makers had also informed everyone that Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi is all set to be seen as a villain in this film. Now, Vaishnav has finally announced that the film has been titled Uppena.

Taking to his Twitter account, Vaishnav announced the great news to all his fans. And, needless to say, Twitter is currently exploding with good wishes for the debutante. Manisha Raj, who was last seen in a Malayalam film, is playing the romantic interest of Vaishnav in this film. This movie will mark the actress’s Tollywood debut. Reports state that the shooting for the film will commence from May. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music while Shamdat Sainudeen, will handle the cinematography. Reports state that the love story is set in a rural background.

Happy to announce that my new film has been tittled #uppena #Sukumar @alluarjun — Panja Vaisshnav Tej (@panjavishnavtej) May 7, 2019

This Buchi Babu directorial will showcase Panja Vaishnav Tej in the role of a fisherman and the first look poster where the actor is seen looking at the sea with a fishing net in his hand confirmed the same. Fans of Sai Dharam Tej are eagerly looking forward to seeing how his brother performs and we sure hope he doesn’t disappoint them! Stay tuned for more updates on this film!