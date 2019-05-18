  3. Regional
Following Pooja Hegde, Devi Sri Prasad walks out of Valmiki!

Regional

Valmiki: Composer Devi Sri Prasad walks out of the project after Pooja Hegde

After PoojaHegde, Devi Sri Prasad too exits Valmiki for unknown reasons.

back
Devi Sri PrasadEntertainmentHarish ShankarPooja HegdeTrending In SouthValmiki
nextMahesh Babu on Maharshi’s success: Couldn’t have asked for a better landmark film

within