Valmiki: Composer Devi Sri Prasad walks out of the project after Pooja Hegde

Siddarthsrinivas May 18 2019, 7.11 pm May 18 2019, 7.11 pm

Varun Tej's upcoming film, Valmiki, has run into a lot of trouble recently. The makers put together a splendid cast and crew for the film, but slowly, there have been issues in the unit with a lot of negativity lingering. Pooja Hegde was the first to walk out of the film, citing issues with her remuneration and misunderstandings with director Harish Shankar. According to sources, Pooja had quoted for a paycheck of Rs 2 crores for a period of just 15 days, which didn't go down too well with the producers. And now, music composer Devi Sri Prasad has found his way out of the team for unknown reasons. Though the makers tried their best to convince him, they were left with the option to go hunting for a new composer.

According to a birdie from the unit, "DSP's exit is definitely bad news for the team. But the producers have now roped in Mickey J Meyer to compose music for the film, and will be making an official announcement on the same very soon."

Varun Tej is having a totally different look for the film, which will steer away from the stylish outfits that he usually sports, opting for a rugged set of costumes.

Valmiki is an official remake of the Tamil hit Jigarthanda, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who recently delivered a blockbuster with Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta. Though Tamil actor Atharvaa was reportedly brought on board to reprise the role played by Siddharth in the original, there is no official word on it yet.