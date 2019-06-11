In Com Staff June 11 2019, 12.16 am June 11 2019, 12.16 am

In this age of the Internet, we are seeing more and more of social media sensations getting the limelight which leads to a passage towards the big screens. Recently, we had informed you that Dubsmash sensation Mirnalini Ravi has been cast as the leading lady in Varun Tej’s next titled Valmiki. Now, our sources have revealed to us that Pooja Hegde will be playing an extended cameo in the film and Mirnalini is reprising the role of Lakshmi Menon. Source in the know also informed us that Mirnalini's character will be called Bujjamma! That sure is an interesting piece of an update, right?

Talking to us our sources revealed, “Mirnalini is playing the lead actress in this film and her character will be called Bujjamma. Pooja Hegde will be doing an extended cameo too.” Well, this sure puts an end to all the rumours which stated that Pooja will be reprising the role of Lakshmi Menon. Now that we know Mirnalini's character has been given such a unique name, it will be fun to see how much the audience likes it. Mirnalini was last seen in Super Deluxe and her role was applauded by many. Her fans sure are excited to see her this time grabbing more screen-time as a leading lady!