Valmiki: Mrinalini Ravi, the dubsmash sensation roped in to play Atharvaa's leading lady in Varun Tej's next

It has already been reported that Varun Tej and Harish Shankar have teamed up for their next titled Valmiki. The film is an official remake of Karthik Subbaraj’s 2014 directorial Jigarthanda, which had Siddharth and Bobby Simhaa in the lead. Recently, the makers launched the movie with an official pooja. Atharvaa Murali has been roped in to play the second male lead. Now, the latest update is that Mrinalini Ravi, who is a social media star, is set to make her big Telugu debut with this film!

Talking to us the actress said, “Yes, I have been cast as Atharvaa’s pair in Valmiki reprising the role of Lakshmi Menon. The second schedule of the shoot will start soon.” It is being said that the makers wanted a native face and they were at a dead end until Mrinalini showed up for an audition. The actress has also completed the shoot of director Suseenthiran's Champion and is awaiting post-production to start. She will also be seen in Super Deluxe directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Varun Tej will be seen in one of the lead roles as a gangster, reprising the role of Bobby Simhaa from the original, and Atharvaa is playing a filmmaker played by Siddharth. The original film was a cult classic and thus the makers are making sure that every detail from casting to shooting is perfect. Jigarthanda was also remade in Kannada, directed by Shiva Ganesh and starred Rahul, Samyukta Hornad, and P Ravishankar in the lead roles. Stay tuned for more updates!