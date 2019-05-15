  3. Regional
Valmiki: When Harish Shankar’s tweet made Pooja Hegde walk out of the project!

Regional

Valmiki: When Harish Shankar’s tweet made Pooja Hegde walk out of the project!

Did Pooja Hegde demand really high remuneration for Valmiki?

back
Bobby SimhaaHarish Shankar’s ValmikiJigarthandaMaharshiPooja HegdeVarun Tej
nextGame Over teaser: Taapsee Pannu is returning to Kollywood with a chilling, exciting thriller!

within