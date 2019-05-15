Valmiki: When Harish Shankar’s tweet made Pooja Hegde walk out of the project!

Siddarthsrinivas May 15 2019, 4.53 pm May 15 2019, 4.53 pm

Success has struck once again for Pooja Hegde, who is now all smiles after Maharshi has taken the box office by storm. The film, which was eagerly awaited by the trade as the tentpole release of the summer, has gone past 100 crores at the box office. On the other side, Pooja has just walked out of a really promising project in Varun Tej – Harish Shankar’s Valmiki, citing date issues.

However, there seems to be more to it than what meets the eye as sources reveal that Pooja’s decision to walk out of the project isn’t just because of her date clashes. “Pooja had quoted a really high remuneration for the film, which was being discussed with the makers. While the process was on, director Harish tweeted that the news about the remuneration wasn’t true, which in turn threw off the actress,” a source from the unit reveals. Though it was earlier said that Mrinalini Ravi of Super Deluxe fame had come on board the film, it has now been dismissed as a rumour as the team is back to square one, hunting for a suitable female lead.

As the news are going viral I feel responsible to give clarity on these two things 1) The remuneration thing about @hegdepooja is not true 2) As you all know, I love to direct Power Star the news about recent meeting is also not true . — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) May 4, 2019

Valmiki is the official remake of the Tamil hit Jigarthanda which had Siddharth and Bobby Simhaa in the lead. Varun Tej reprises the role played by Bobby Simhaa, and has adopted a totally new look which is different from his earlier appearances. The shoot for the film is expected to be wrapped up by the month of September, with a release planned for the end of the year.