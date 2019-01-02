Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven to be an STR birthday special?

After the blockbuster success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam last year, STR and his fans are gearing up for the release of Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven (VRV). The star has completed the shooting of this Sundar C directed mass comedy entertainer, which is the official remake of the Pawan Kalyan starrer Attarintiki Daredi. Megha Akash, Catherine Tresa, Yogi Babu, Mahat and many other popular actors are a part of the film.

VRV was earlier expected to make it to theaters during Pongal but the release of Petta and Viswasam has ruled out the chances of any other film. The latest on VRV’s release date plan is that the team is looking at a February 1 (Friday) release, two days ahead of STR’s birthday which falls on February 3rd (Sunday). If the plan materialises, STR fans can celebrate his birthday in a really grand manner by seeing VRV in theaters.

A star having his film released on his birthday is definitely a special occasion for his/her fans. In recent years, Superstar Rajinikanth had his Lingaa released on his birthday, December 12th, in 2014. Thala Ajith’s 59th film (the official remake of Pink) is being planned as his birthday release this year, on May 1.