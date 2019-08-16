In Com Staff August 16 2019, 5.45 pm August 16 2019, 5.45 pm

Arun Pandian began his career as an actor with the much-loved crime thriller Chidambara Rahasiyam, which released in 1986. He played second fiddle to Visu in the film. After tasting success with his very first film, Arun Pandian followed it up with another hit thriller Oomai Vizhigal, which released in the same year as his first film Chidambara Rahasiyam. Oomai Vizhigal was an expanded version of the short film Murder Echo, made by college students. It was released on 15 August 1986 and completed 150 days at the theatres. The film became a blockbuster and was a profitable venture. However, Arun Pandian’s acting career did not shape up the way he might have expected it to, after tasting two back-to-back successes very early.

After retiring from acting, he took the post of Chief Producer for the London-based Ayngaran International, a film production and distribution company. However, he later started his own production and distribution company A&P Groups. Arun Pandian has three daughters, named Kavitha Pandian, Kirana Pandian and Keerthi Pandian. Keerthi Pandian recently made her acting debut with the 2019 fantasy-comedy movie Thumbaa, directed by debutante Harish Ram. Now, another person from Arun Pandian's family - his nephew, is all set to mark his acting debut too, following his sister Keerthi Pandian. Sources close to us tell that Arun Pandian's production company A&P Groups, will be bankrolling this project which will be directed by Nirojan, another debutante.

The shooting has begun recently for this untitled film. We are told that this will be a dual heroine subject and the makers have roped in Vani Bhojan and Bommu Lakshmi to play the female leads. Bommu Lakshmi rose to fame after featuring in Oviya’s 90ml. Vani Bhojan is well known as ‘Deivamagal Sathya’ and is a Television serial actress, who enjoys a huge fan base. She is also acting in a Tamil film co-starring with Vaibhav.