In Com Staff July 03 2019, 5.34 pm July 03 2019, 5.34 pm

Bigg Boss Tamil is only a week old and already it seems that the reality TV show has gotten its share of suspense and drama. According to reports, actress Vanitha Vijayakumar, one of the show’s participants, will be interrogated by the Telangana police regarding a complaint filed by her separated husband. Reports state that police had entered the Bigg Boss house in order to investigate an alleged kidnapping case filed against her. Whether she will have a sudden eviction from the house regarding this is not known yet. The complaint has been filed by her ex-husband who has alleged that Vanitha had kidnapped the couple’s daughter.

A police officer from Nazarathpet told a leading media, “It is just a formal inquiry. No arrests are taking place. The actor’s ex-husband had filed a complaint that she took illegal custody of their daughter. The police are here to get her statement.” Some reports also state that she could be in trouble with the city police regarding a cheating complaint. Vanitha was married to her former husband, Rajan, and had divorced by mutual consent in 2012, with Rajan getting the custodial rights to their child. Further information regarding this is awaited. This is although not the first time police have entered the Bigg Boss house.