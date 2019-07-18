In Com Staff July 18 2019, 5.47 pm July 18 2019, 5.47 pm

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 is heating up and has again become the talk of everyone around. The second inmate to have been evicted from the house is Vanitha Vijayakumar who has been busy meeting people and sharing her experiences from within the house and also discussing the other inmates in the house. The actress, who is known for her no-holds-barred attitude and a bold demeanour, was in the middle of a controversy in the Bigg Boss house. She came across as someone who had an opinion on everything and did not shy away from expressing it. In an exclusive conversation with us, she discussed the show, its contestants and especially her former husband Robert.

Vanitha has been married thrice. Her first husband was Akash, a small-time actor, with whom she has a son named Srihari. The second time, she married Anandraj, an NRI. Robert was her third husband. She also has two other children. In the interview with us, she talked about how people were trying to gain popularity using her name. About Robert, Vanitha said, “He has been speaking needlessly, adding some new accusations and baseless allegations. He was talking about my tattoo and saying that I did it because of publicity it seems and that I have cheated him. He is saying that I am getting publicity through him which is utter nonsense. I would rather use a popular actor if I wanted publicity. He got more publicity because of me. He is so silly that I can only laugh!”