Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven star Suman donates 175 acres of land to the Defence department!

Actor Suman who was seen in many films as a hero, shot to the limelight once again in his second innings after he played the villain to Superstar Rajinikanth in the Shankar directorial Sivaji. He has also done many films in Telugu, during his heydays. In the recent past, he was featured in films like Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Irumbu Thirai, Nibunan, Singam 3, Yennai Arindhaal and Aegan, to name a few. He had also donned the role of a retired cop in the recently released Watchman, directed by Vijay. The actor has now done something that is highly appreciable and praise-worthy. He has donated around 175 acres of his land to the Indian Army.

Speaking about this, Suman says, “I have given around 175 acres of land to the Defence Department of our country. Actually, I bought the land in an idea to construct a studio and resort in a place called Bhongir, about one and a half hour's drive from Hyderabad. Yes, I have come into the film industry, earned well for myself. But when I thought what am going to leave behind when I die, my wife, Sireesha said that we can donate this land to the military. Initially, I was a bit sceptical as I had worked hard and toiled to buy the land. However, I would like to say, the real heroes of our nation undoubtedly belong to the army, navy and the air force. All of us are going to die one day, which is something very sure. But for these people working to protect our nation, death is more certain."

He also added that they leave their families behind and work in remote parts of the county, in horrible living conditions, that too with minimal things. Talking emotionally, Suman says, "Why should they do all these? Why should they protect us? They have no feelings of caste or religion. Everybody is united in safeguarding us and our country. But here, we are forever immersed in caste and religion and fighting. We SHOULD change. At least now, we should look at them and change our stance for the better and that’s when India will be the number one country in the world." Expressing these sentiments, he revealed that thinking of all this made him decide to donate his land to the defence forces. This is indeed a grand and noble gesture on the part of this veteran actor. Hats off to you sir!