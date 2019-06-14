In Com Staff June 14 2019, 11.58 pm June 14 2019, 11.58 pm

Vishal and Sarathkumar’s rivalry is as old as it gets and has been going on from even before the last Nadigar Sangam elections were held. The tiff between the two started in October 2015 when Vishal accused Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi of mismanagement of Nadigar Sangam funds and even filed a case against them just before the Nadigar Sangam elections. That year, Vishal's team headed by actor Nasser, won the Nadigar Sangam elections. Now, as the election time is here again, it seems the tiff has started to blossom once more. But this time, it is between Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Although Sarathkumar is nowhere in the picture for the Nadigar Sangam elections, Vishal dug old stuff and brought out his name once again in his campaign video. This did not go down well with Varalaxmi and she responded to him.

Taking to Twitter, she uploaded a post which said, “Dear Vishal, I'm saddened and shocked at how low you have stooped down in your recent election campaign video. Any respect I have left for you is now gone..it's so sad to see you harp on my father's past especially when you have NOT been able to prove squat..since you keep saying the law is the highest..according to that same law any person is innocent until proven guilty..if he was guilty he would have been sentenced by now.. So have some class and grow up..when you make such cheap videos it shows your class can't blame you, I guess cos that's the way u have been brought up.. let's not behave like you are a saint... I think we all know your double standards and lies. If you were such a saint I don't think people from your own so-called #pandavarani would have left and created a group just to bring you down. If you are so proud of what you have done why don't you showcase that instead of bringing down my dad when he's not even involved this time. So many people can't be wrong about you.. all this time I respected you and I have been there for you as a friend always. Now you have taken it too far.. it's so sad instead of making a positive video about the things you have achieved you resorted to the lowest form of campaigning. Well, I guess you are a true actor at least off screen after all..!! Like you say I really hope the truth prevails...Well, you just lost my vote."

For those who do not know, Varalaxmi and Vishal have remained very close friends for years and for fans who read this post, this must be heartbreaking. It was also rumoured that the two were dating but they both vehemently denied these rumours and said that they were just friends. Back in 2015, when the tiff between Vishal and Sarathkumar started, Varalaxmi had kept quiet. But, it looks like the actress could not take it any longer. Let’s see if Vishal replies to this or not…