Varalaxmi Sarathkumar spills the beans on Sandakozhi 2

Actress Varu Sarath Kumar is gearing up for back to back big releases with Sandakozhi 2 on October 18th and Sarkar on November 6th. She has gone the extra mile for both the films, dubbing on her own in both Tamil and Telugu. Both the films are eagerly anticipated by Tamil and Telugu movie buffs.

Varu plays the main villain in Sandakozhi 2 and seems to be more than a fair match to the hero. In a recent press statement she said, “There were lots of great moments while working with the Sandakozhi 2 team. Director Lingusamy sir is really cool. I have done something out of my comfort zone for the first time. We had to shoot back to back during the last leg of shooting in Dindugal and Karaikudi. The climax portion has come out really well but it was also really challenging to shoot. In fact, I had a noticeable skin tan after shooting continuously under the hot sun. But I feel it’s all worth the effort and I'm sure that people will enjoy it.”

“Sandakozhi 2 has everything to offer to the audience with popular lead actors, Lingusamy's direction, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music and a mass commercial family package. It has blockbuster written all over it”, Varu said as she signed off confidently.