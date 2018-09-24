Varma: Dhruv Vikram makes a positive first impact

The first look and teaser of Bala's Varma were launched on September 23, to coincide with debut hero Dhruv's birthday. Though the first look poster was unanimously criticised by movie buffs who felt that it was not a patch on Arjun Reddy, the teaser has been given a warm welcome. Dhruv leaves his mark as a confident performer in this faithful remake. We have to see more of the film to judge the Dhruv - Megha pairing, as some feel that the actress looks elder to the hero.

At the launch press meet, Dhruv fondly addressed Bala as ‘Bala Mama’ and said that he did Varma only because of the sheer faith that he has on the ace director. He also said that like how Bala gave life to his dad Vikram through Sethu, the director has given life to him through Varma.

Vikram jocularly said that he would try and compete with Dhruv for long. He complimented Bala by saying that he was someone who could make even a stone act.

Dhruv was definitely the cynosure of all eyes at the event. He has the name Vikram (in Tamil) tattooed on his right hand and proudly said that he was a fan of his dad. "Whatever I know about cinema is only through my dad and Bala mama. Like them, I also wish to contribute something substantial to Tamil cinema.” concluded the 20-year-old youngster.