Varmaa trailer hints at a faithful remake of Arjun Reddy

The trailer of Varmaa, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy was launched on Wednesday evening. It looks like a faithful remake by director Bala with very good casting choices. One definitely feels that the ace director hasn’t done anything to spoil the original. We get to see more of debutant Dhruv Vikram’s potential as an intense actor; he reminds us of his legendary father Chiyaan Vikram in looks and acting style. Dhruv is definitely in the zone as the brooding, alcoholic, drug-addicted doctor who just can’t get over his first love. Radhan is back to compose music for the remake and his score for the trailer is of the highest order. Looks like he will stand out as a huge highlight element in Varmaa, just like he did in Arjun Reddy.

Debutante Megha Chowdhury plays the female lead role and her character’s name is Megha. She most certainly looks pretty and is a neat replacement for Shalini Pandey, who did the original. Raiza Wilson, Sandra Amy and Eswari Rao are some of the other noted actors in roles which created a strong impact in Arjun Reddy. Akash Premkumar plays the friend's role made memorable by Rahul Ramakrishna in the original. DoP Sukumar is in charge of Varmaa, in what looks like the most urban film that director Bala has attempted so far.

Varmaa is set for release on February 14th, as the ideal Valentine’s weekend movie.