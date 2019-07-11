In Com Staff July 11 2019, 9.10 pm July 11 2019, 9.10 pm

Kiccha Sudeep’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch his next big release Pailwaan. The film is produced by Swapna Krishna, under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures, and will see Aakanksha Singh in the lead role opposite Sudeep. A lot of hype is being built around the film and the makers have been doing all they can to keep it up till the release of the film. On Thursday, the theme track from the film was released and it has already taken the internet by storm. The song has been released in all the languages and the Tamil version has been titled 'Varran Paaru Bailwaan'. It sure is pretty inspiring and Sudeep looks incredibly ripped in it!

The song begins with clips of Sudeep and we must say he looks pretty impressive! The visuals are brilliantly coloured and we see him getting ready for a wrestling match. The song then starts as a lyrical and it sure is a very motivating one. Needless to say, it may come to the top of the charts very soon! The song has been sung by Vyas Raj and penned by Mohan Raj. The music for this track is by Arjun Janya, who has been assigned the responsibility of composing the music for all the other versions too. The tune sure is very catchy and it gives the complete feel of the movie too. According to reports, Pailwaan will be hitting more than 1000 screens in North India. It is being said that the film will create a new record in the Kannada film industry by hitting more than 2,500 screens in India alone. This film will also be released in Nepal and Bhutan.

Here, check this out: