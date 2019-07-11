Others

Sania Mirza's baby boy Izhaan is a spitting image of his mother, pictures inside!

Bollywood

Forbes Highest Paid Celebrity list 2019: Akshay Kumar, the only Bollywood star to bag a spot!

  3. Regional
Read More
back
Aakanksha SinghArjun JanyaAvinashKabir Duhan SinghkannadaKiccha SudeepMohan RajSharath LohitashwaSunil Shettysushant singhSwapna KrishnaTrending In SouthVarran Paaru BailwaanVyas Raj
nextGanesh Venkatraman and wife Nisha become proud parents to a baby girl!

within