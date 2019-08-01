Nilofar Shaikh August 01 2019, 8.18 pm August 01 2019, 8.18 pm

If we look back at Varun Dhawan’s acting career, it was exactly this day when the versatile actor made an entry in Bollywood. Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, which was released back in the year 2012, introduced three new faces to the Bollywood. Along with David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan, it was Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, who forayed into the world of showbiz. Student of the Year gave a great start to the three actors and helped them in marking their spot in the tinsel town.

Seven years ago earlier on this day, the first look poster of the Student of the Year movie was unveiled. It featured the handsome Varun Dhawan. The actor, while remembering this big day of his life, took to his twitter handle, to share the same first look poster with a caption that reads, "7 years back on this date my life changed".

Let’s take a look at the tweet here:

7 years back on this date my life changed pic.twitter.com/JcxVtk7Mxq — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 1, 2019

Also, Varun took to his instagram handle, to share the same poster. He shared a story on his handle with a caption – 7 years back.

We cannot agree less, as Varun is now among the top actors of Bollywood. He has earned ample fan following with his challenging roles and good looks. The actor also has several hit movies on his list like – Judwaa 2, ABCD (Any Body Can Dance) and many more.