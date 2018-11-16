Varun Tej to work on the Tollywood remake of Jigarthanda?

Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda, even now, is looked at as one of the most whacky and interesting films from the Tamil film industry. The film, which starred Siddharth and Bobby Simhaa in the lead roles, was a superbly narrated tale of a film director who crosses paths with a dreaded don. For quite a while, the talks for the Telugu remake of the film have been going on, but it now looks like things have fallen in place as director Harish Shankar of Duvvada Jagannadham fame has now rewritten the script in his own style to please the Tollywood audiences.

Harish had recently dropped into the sets of Varun Tej’s upcoming film F2: Fun and Frustration to meet Varun Tej casually. But birdies have now revealed that there is more to it than what meets the eye, with Harish being hell-bent to cast Varun Tej in the role played by Siddharth in the original. If things go right, the project will kick off in early 2019.

However, it still remains to be seen as to who will pick up the role of Bobby Simhaa, which was indeed the heart of the film. Varun Tej is currently looking forward to the release of his Antariksham 9000 KMPH, which happens to be Telugu cinema’s first space film. It is lined up for a Christmas release.