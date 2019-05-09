Varun Tej's boxing film to go on floors from August!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 5.23 pm May 09 2019, 5.23 pm

It goes without saying that Varun Tej gained immense love and an overwhelming response from his latest outing F2- Fun and Frustration. We had also informed you earlier that the actor is all set to do his next film with debutante director Kiran Korrapati. Varun will be seen in the avatar of a boxer for this film and the actor has been training hard for the same. Now, the latest update that we have for you regarding this movie is that the shooting of this film will go on floors from August!

Our sources close to the unit say, “Varun has been training abroad for almost two months now and the makers have finally decided that the film will go on floors from August. An official announcement is expected to be made very soon.” Varun has undergone serious training in Los Angeles and worked on his body transformation to fit the role perfectly. Olympic Gold Medalist Tony Jeffries has trained Varun in the boxing part and Rocky actor Carl Weathers has acted as a consultant. This sure makes us believe that the makers are leaving no stones unturned to make sure this film goes on to be a pure hit. Fans are extremely excited to see their favourite actor in this avatar.

Sources in the know have also mentioned that Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be playing a pivotal role in this film. Varun has posted some pictures of himself practicing boxing and this has raised the anticipation levels even more. This film is being jointly bankrolled by Allu Bobby and Siddhu. Stay tuned for more updates on this project!