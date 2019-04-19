Varun Tej’s Valmiki goes on floors, director Harish reveals the first look!

Siddarthsrinivas April 19 2019, 1.02 pm April 19 2019, 1.02 pm

After his F2: Fun and Frustration turned out to become a big blockbuster, Varun Tej has been extra careful with the scripts that have come to him. But one film that he was itching to start was Valmiki, the official Telugu remake of the Siddharth – Bobby Simha starrer Jigarthanda, a Tamil drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj. After loads of discussions and pre-production work, the shoot for the film has finally gone on floors from Thursday. Directed by Harish Shankar, the remake has Varun Tej in the shoes of Bobby Simha while Tamil actor Atharvaa will be seen in Siddharth’s role.

Wrapping up the first day of the shoot, director Harish put out the first look of Varun Tej’s makeover in the film which fittingly suits the character of the don that he will be essaying. With slightly long hair and a shabby beard, the actor is seen accessorised with a ring on his ear.

According to a source, “Harish is planning to finish off a majority of the portions that include Varun alone in the first schedule. The team will be joined by Atharvaa a little later. Dubsmash sensation Mrinalini Sundar is in talks to play the role played by Lakshmi Menon in the original, an official announcement on her inclusion will be made very soon.”

It is indeed nice to see Varun Tej experimenting in his career graph, with his last four films in Tholi Prema, Antariksham, F2 and now Valmiki belonging to different genres. The actor is also bulking up to play a boxer in his new film with director Kiran Korrapati, which will take off by the end of the year’s second quarter.