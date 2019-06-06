In Com Staff June 06 2019, 8.37 am June 06 2019, 8.37 am

After the humongous success of F2 Fun and Frustration, Varun Tej had joined the sets of Valmiki. This film, which is being directed by Harish Shankar, is the remake of the Tamil gangster comedy Jigarthanda. Now, the makers have given great news for Varun Tej fans! The team has announced that they are planning to release a pre-teaser soon! Harish Shankar took to Twitter and announced that on this auspicious day of Eid, they are announcing the decision to release the pre-teaser of the film, soon! Although he did not mention a particular date for the release, fans sure can’t keep their calm anymore!

The shoot for the film had started in April and much progress has been made since then. The first look that was shared by the director, showed Varun in a proper Don avatar and needless to say his fans were floored! The film faced a lot of issues when Devi Sri Prasad decided to walk out of the project. Devi was replaced after that by Mickey J Meyer. Interestingly, Harish and Mickey are working together after almost half a decade. There were also lots of speculations that Pooja Hegde had walked out of the film too, but they all turned out to be false. Atharvaa Murali and Pooja Hegde will be seen reprising the roles originally played by Siddharth and Lakshmi Menon respectively, in the Tamil version.

Love to announce on this auspicious day from the team of Valmiki... that Very soon we gonna Surprise you guys with a pre -teaser #PreTeaserValmiki..... @DoP_Bose @IAmVarunTej @Atharvaamurali @hegdepooja — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) June 5, 2019