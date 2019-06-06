After the humongous success of F2 Fun and Frustration, Varun Tej had joined the sets of Valmiki. This film, which is being directed by Harish Shankar, is the remake of the Tamil gangster comedy Jigarthanda. Now, the makers have given great news for Varun Tej fans! The team has announced that they are planning to release a pre-teaser soon! Harish Shankar took to Twitter and announced that on this auspicious day of Eid, they are announcing the decision to release the pre-teaser of the film, soon! Although he did not mention a particular date for the release, fans sure can’t keep their calm anymore!
The shoot for the film had started in April and much progress has been made since then. The first look that was shared by the director, showed Varun in a proper Don avatar and needless to say his fans were floored! The film faced a lot of issues when Devi Sri Prasad decided to walk out of the project. Devi was replaced after that by Mickey J Meyer. Interestingly, Harish and Mickey are working together after almost half a decade. There were also lots of speculations that Pooja Hegde had walked out of the film too, but they all turned out to be false. Atharvaa Murali and Pooja Hegde will be seen reprising the roles originally played by Siddharth and Lakshmi Menon respectively, in the Tamil version.
Bankrolled by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, 50 percent of the film's shoot has been completed, according to reports. Ayananka Bose is the cinematographer for this project. It will be interesting to see whether Varun Tej and the Valmiki team can live up to the massive expectations of fans. The original film in Tamil was directed by Karthik Subburaj and had Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles. Stay tuned for further updates…