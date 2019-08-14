In Com Staff August 14 2019, 4.27 pm August 14 2019, 4.27 pm

Varun Tej's fans got something to be cheerful about after the star tweeted to let them know that the teaser to his upcoming movie Valmiki will come out in two days, on the occasion of Independence Day. "The madness begins in two days!" tweeted the Tholi Prema actor: "stay tuned for Valmiki teaser."

Valmiki is the remake of the 2014 Tamil hit Jigarthanda, starring Bobby Simha and Siddharth in the main roles. Varun Tej and Atharvaa are essaying the same roles in Telugu and the director has adapted the script to suit the Telugu sensibilities, rather than make an exact remake of Jigarthanda. Director Harish Shankar, who had taken a small break after his last project Duvvada Jagannadham with Allu Arjun, had taken some time-off before announcing the decision the remake Jigarthanda. The movie is a crime thriller, in which a budding filmmaker follows a gangster to develop a gritty script. The movie had amassed critical acclaim and had made Rs. 35 crores against a budget of Rs. 10 crores. It also won two National Film Awards that year, for the Best Supporting Actor and Best Editing.

Here, check out the tweet: