Vedhika is thrilled with Kanchana 3's massive opening

Lmk April 20 2019, 5.15 pm April 20 2019, 5.15 pm

Vedhika is thrilled with the massive opening that Kanchana 3 has generated in theaters all over South. She is back in the 4th instalment of the franchise after playing the lead heroine in the first part Muni back in 2007. The film is looking at a double-digit opening day gross in Tamil Nadu and has opened on a strong note in the Telugu states and Karnataka as well. The ever-pretty actress said that she herself enjoyed the film as a part of the audience. “I found myself clapping and screaming, along with the audience. I’m also generally a timid person when it comes to ghosts. We saw the film on the opening day in popular Chennai theaters like AVM and Kamala, and it was a paisavasool experience”, said Vedhika in a brief chat with us.

When asked why she isn’t seen often in Tamil films, Vedhika delivered quite a frank response. “I myself would like to do more Tamil films; I can speak the language and have proven myself in both the content-oriented and commercial zone. I have been getting some offers in Tamil but I want to make sure that I do quality films with established people. In Kannada, Malayalam and recently Hindi, I’ve been getting films alongside big names and I took it up gamely. But I’m glad that the Tamil audience still remember my earlier hit dance numbers like ‘Kutti Pisase’ from Kaalai back in 2008.”

Vedhika will be seen next in a Tamil - Telugu bilingual with Aadi Saikumar. Ask her about the way she has been maintaining herself impeccably over the years, Vedhika blushes but is guarded and doesn’t let out much. “Staying happy internally and yoga helps me stay the way I am.”