Vedhika: Raghava Lawrence master radiates so much positivity

Lmk April 21 2019, 6.04 pm April 21 2019, 6.04 pm

Vedhika has had a successful return to Tamil cinema with Kanchana 3, which is proving to be a storm at the box office across the globe. The pretty actress, who is also a graceful dancer, is thrilled with the reception to the film and is quite content with the overall experience. Ask her how it feels to see Raghava Lawrence’s exponential growth from their Muni days back in 2007 to now, Vedhika is generous in her praise of the multifaceted Lawrence.

“Lawrence master has grown leaps and bounds in cinema and I’ve seen it right before my eyes. But at the core, he still remains the same calm, grounded, down to earth person. He never brags about his achievements. He is so generous and one can get so much positive vibes from him. Another thing which astounds me is how Lawrence master is able to manage so many departments so capably. Apart from acting, he is into direction, production, choreography, and he does all of it at such a high level. It’s not easy at all!”, gushed Vedhika.Vedhika will be next seen in The Body, a Hindi film in which she gets to share screen space with the likes of Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. The film is directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph. Vedhika is excited to be working with such big names in her Bollywood debut. “Being a South Indian actress gives me the opportunity to make my debut multiple times. 'The Body' is my 5th debut, after my earlier entries in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam industries.”