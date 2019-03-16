Veedhikor Jaadhi, the latest song from Hiphop Tamizha's Natpe Thunai is hard hitting

Natpe Thunai is an upcoming Tamil film that is produced by director Sundar C for his banner Avni Cine Max. The film is directed by debutant Parthiban Desingu that features Hip Hop Adhi as the hero. He is also doubling up as the music composer for the film. Besides Adhi, the film has a stellar ensemble cast in the form of director Karu Pazhaniappan, Pandiarajan, RJ Vigneshkanth, Harish Uthaman and others. The first look teaser of Natpe Thunai was released in November 2018, followed by the theatrical trailer a few minutes back.

Now, the lyrical video of the single Veedhikkor Jaadhi has been released. The song is in the rap form sung and written by Hip Hop Adhi himself alongside Arivu and Sollisai Selvandher, with additional vocals by Sanjith Hedge. It is a complete rap track and sounds very intense and hard-hitting. It appears to be an outburst of a common man towards erring and corrupt politician played by Karu Pazhaniappan. Harish Uthaman also appears in the scene and it seems to be a song that moves the story. Going by the images seen in the lyric video, it looks like the song will appear in an important juncture in the second half.

The film is centered around the sport Hockey. Aravinnd Singh helms the camera while Sreekanth Vasrp and Devesh Jayachandran have written the story. Sundar C had first produced Hip Hop Adhi’s maiden directorial Meesaya Murukku and the success of the film has enabled the director/actor/producer to collaborate with Adhi again. The film is set for an April release.