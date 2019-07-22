In Com Staff July 22 2019, 7.33 pm July 22 2019, 7.33 pm

As reported earlier, Samuthirakani, who is known for being a part of message oriented films, will be the lead in Vellai Yaanai. This film will be helmed by Subramaniam Siva, who has directed films like Thiruda Thirudi, Pori, Yogi and Seedan. This director is also known for being the state President of the Dhanush Fans Associations. Subramaniam Siva is returning to direction after almost eight years, with Vellai Yaanai. This film is supposed to be dealing with the issues of farmers and farming, which have both become the pet subject of Kollywood these days. The latest information on this project is that Santhosh Narayanan will be the music composer for Vellai Yaanai.

About the Kabali music composer being brought on board Vellai Yaanai, the director said in a statement, “Santhosh Narayanan really liked the film when we showed it to him. He felt the film was an important documentation of the lives of farmers and agreed to be the music director.” Music composer Santhosh Narayanan also shared the information about him being a part of Vellai Yaanai, on his social media page wherein he mentioned that this film will be an important documentation of the plight of current day farmers. This film will apparently discuss in length about agriculture and the issues faced by farmers.

About the cast in Vellai Yaanai, it has Manam Kothi Paravai fame Aathmiya as Samuthirakani's pair and also stars Yogi Babu, SS Stanley, Ramadoss, Bava Chellathurai, Saranya Ravichandran and others. S Vinodh Kumar is producing Vellai Yaanai for his Mini Studios banner, while R Jagadeesan is handling the camera. In addition to Vellai Yaanai, Samuthirakani will be seen in Halitha Shameem’s Sillu Karuppatti, SS Rajamouli’s multi-lingual RRR, and Adutha Sattai, a sequel to his 2012 film Sattai. On the directorial front, he is awaiting the release of Nadodigal 2.