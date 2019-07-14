In Com Staff July 14 2019, 4.55 pm July 14 2019, 4.55 pm

Earlier in July, Malayalam actor Prayaga Martin posted a selfie she had taken with none other than Shriya Saran, so we did know of the possibility that the Mazhai actor was back in the country. We rarely see Shriya around anymore, now that she has married her Russian beau, but the pretty actor reportedly had flown in to be a part of a promising new Tamil movie. The official updates have stated that Shriya will be part of the upcoming romantic comedy Sandakkari, which is being directed Madhesh and has Vemal in the lead role. The movie is a direct remake of Malayalam movie My Boss starring Dileep and Mamta Mohandas. My Boss is an adaptation based on the popular 2009 romantic comedy, The Proposal, starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

Sandakkari is being directed by R Madhesh, who was also the director of the 2018 horror flick Mohini, which had Trisha as the protagonist. Madhesh was also the creative director of Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan. Gurudev is handling the cinematography and the music is by Amreesh. Prabhu, Sathyan, Mahanadi Shankar and Rekha have significant roles in this movie. Lead actor Vemal was last seen in the recent release Kalavani-2, which had received a negative response from the audience and critics. Vemal is also currently shooting for a romantic comedy named Kanni Rasi, which is being directed by Muthu Kumaran. The first schedule of Sandakkari was reportedly completed in New York, Venice, and London. Some portions will be shot in Kochi, Goa, and Karaikudi as well.