Vemal offers clarification on his heated quarrel with Kannada actor Abhishek!

Tamil actor Vemal, for most parts of his career, was seen as a man who was calm and composed, and only came out in the open during the release of his films. However, a surprise was thrown up into the air when the actor was recently booked for his heated argument with Kannada actor Abhishek which took place at the lobby of a serviced apartment in Chennai. The CCTV footage of the incident had come onto YouTube, spreading far and wide. Reports surfaced that Vemal had switched off his phone and had gone back to his hometown, fearing from the consequences of the incident. However, the actor has come out clean on his part through a recent interview with an entertainment portal.

“If I wanted to abscond, I wouldn’t be here giving this interview,” he starts off. “My uncle had passed away, and that was the reason I had gone back to my hometown. As I was busy with the rites and rituals that had to be performed, I switched off my phone. Because of this communication gap, people have blown up the issue. I am closely following up the case with the police station directly,” he said.

Speaking up about what actually happened at the scene, Vemal said “One of my friends had come down from Madurai. Since we were in the hurry of going back to our hometown, I immediately took him to the guest house I frequently go to. When we reached there, we couldn’t see any of the bell boys around. Thinking that he was an attender, I looked up to this guy (Abhishek) and called out for help. He immediately got angry and started abusing me. He could have easily said he was another guest, but he kept shouting. It escalated into a huge fight for no reason.”

Vemal ultimately concluded that though he lost his cool there, he was the one who chilled out the scene and settled it. From what he says, it looks like Vemal has done no wrong. But it would be interesting to see what Abhishek and the cops have to say about this. Let’s wait and watch.