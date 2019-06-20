In Com Staff June 20 2019, 8.20 pm June 20 2019, 8.20 pm

Kalavani, which released in 2010, was a blockbuster hit. This film starred Vemal, Oviya, Ganja Karuppu, Saranya Ponvannan and Ilavarasu in the lead. Now it is already known that the film is getting a sequel made! It was announced in 2018 that a sequel to this movie was being made and finally a few days ago, the release date of the film was announced. Kalavani 2 has Vemal and Oviya in the lead and is being extremely anticipated as the fans want to see the magic of the original recreated. This sequel is being directed by A Sargunam, who also directed Kalavani. Now, our sources have informed us that the film’s satellite rights have been sold to Zee Tamil!

According to our source, “Kalavani 2's television satellite rights have been bagged by Zee Tamil. Since they've bought the TV rights, the digital rights will also belong to them, for Zee 5.” The film recently passed the censor certification with a U certificate and it is all set to release on June 28. RJ Vigneshkanth has also been roped in for this project. Raja Mohammed is handling the editing while Ghibran is in charge of the music. Velraj is the man behind the camera for Kalavani 2, which is being produced by Varmans Productions. Although the film faced many problems, the makers and the producers have finally solved everything and it is well and truly back on track.