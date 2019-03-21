Venkat Prabhu and Eswari Rao in Vaibhav Reddy’s next under Nithin Sathya’s production

Vaibhav Reddy who is known more for his appearances in Venkat Prabhu’s films was noted for his cameo portrayal in the Rajinikanth starrer, Karthik Subbaraj directorial Petta. His Aaha Kalyanam number was a peppy one in the much-loved film. He will very soon be starring in a film as a hero. This film will be funded by Nithin Sathya for his banner Shvedh Films. In fact, this will be the second production venture for the actor who first turned producer with Jarugandi featuring Jai and Reba Monica John.

As regards the second production venture of Nithin Sathya, our sources say, “Director Venkat Prabhu and Easwari Rao will play pivotal roles in this film. Newbie Prabhu Chals will be directing this flick. He had worked as an associate director with Mohan Raja”. Rest of the cast and crew is expected to be finalized soon. Director Venkat Prabhu is a good actor and he has worked in front of the camera in films like Unnai Saranadaindhaen, Neranja Manasu, Ji, Vizhithiru and the recent film, Kalavu. Eswari Rao also delivered a striking performance as Rajinikanth's wife in Kaala.

Hero Vaibhav’s last films include Meyaadha Maan and Nibunan. His film RK Nagar which is directed by Saravana Rajan has been waiting a long time for release will hit the marquee next month as stated by producer Venkat Prabhu yesterday. Looks like Vaibhav Reddy will get busier with the film’s release. RK Nagar is said to be a political film and hence was waiting for the elections to get over and therefore the release date might be after 18th April.