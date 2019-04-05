Venkat Prabhu directing Thala Ajith Kumar for his 60th or 61st film? Here are the details...

In Com Staff April 05 2019, 3.02 pm April 05 2019, 3.02 pm

Thala Ajith Kumar is done with the shooting of his 59th film, titled as Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor for his home banner. This film features Vidya Balan (who is making her entry into Kollywood), Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh and others. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for this film, for which cinematography has been done by Nirav Shah. Nerkonda Paarvai will be releasing on 10th August.

Ajith's general practice is to not decide about his next project till he completes his current one. In that sense, when Mankatha director Venkat Prabhu recently met the actor at the Ramoji Rao film City (Hyderabad) during the shoot of Nerkonda Paarvai, there were many speculations suggesting that the director-hero duo would be teaming up again. However, sources close to Ajith's camp have vehemently denied this.

Our sources have also divulged an interesting update. According to our sources, "Ajith and Venkat Prabhu for sure would be doing a film together but it could be either Thala 60 or Thala 61. It could also be Mankatha 2 or some other story." There are also other suggestions on Ajith's next director. Vishnuvardhan was said to have completed a historical subject for Ajith, for which eminent writer - late Balakumaran had written the script. Meanwhile, H Vinoth is said to have inked a deal to direct two films for Ajith, one being a remake subject (Nerkonda Paarvai based on the Bollywood movie Pink) and the next will be an original story. An official confirmation is bound to emerge once Nerkonda Paarvai is fully completed. Stay tuned for more updates...