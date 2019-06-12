In Com Staff June 12 2019, 6.17 pm June 12 2019, 6.17 pm

Comedian Vadivelu’s interview to a YouTube channel has ruffled a lot of feathers in the Tamil film industry. His comments questioning the calibre of director Shankar and Chimbu Devan were not appreciated by many in the industry, who are expressing their opinions through their respective social media pages. Earlier, we reported how director and actor Samuthirakani felt on this issue when he requested Vadivelu to not to insult directors. Now, it's of director/actor/producer Venkat Prabhu's turn, who said that he is heartbroken to listen to such comments from Vadivelu.

Venkat Prabhu states that directors are always the captain of the ship. “When a film runs well, everyone takes the credit but on the other hand, when it fails, everybody blames the director only and people say that the director has goofed up. This is the usual norm but a sad one at that. I am heartbroken to listen to a very talented artist like Vadivelu speaking about a director and a producer who had made him a hero and had given a massive hit. I have been observing Chimbu Devan from close quarters. He is not just a great creator but also a wonderful human being. There is no need to talk about director Shankar, as everyone knows his talent and goodness. He is always to be celebrated. We are all here to entertain people. So, let there not be grudges, let there be only love,” Venkat Prabhu stated.