Comedian Vadivelu’s interview to a YouTube channel has ruffled a lot of feathers in the Tamil film industry. His comments questioning the calibre of director Shankar and Chimbu Devan were not appreciated by many in the industry, who are expressing their opinions through their respective social media pages. Earlier, we reported how director and actor Samuthirakani felt on this issue when he requested Vadivelu to not to insult directors. Now, it's of director/actor/producer Venkat Prabhu's turn, who said that he is heartbroken to listen to such comments from Vadivelu.
Venkat Prabhu states that directors are always the captain of the ship. “When a film runs well, everyone takes the credit but on the other hand, when it fails, everybody blames the director only and people say that the director has goofed up. This is the usual norm but a sad one at that. I am heartbroken to listen to a very talented artist like Vadivelu speaking about a director and a producer who had made him a hero and had given a massive hit. I have been observing Chimbu Devan from close quarters. He is not just a great creator but also a wonderful human being. There is no need to talk about director Shankar, as everyone knows his talent and goodness. He is always to be celebrated. We are all here to entertain people. So, let there not be grudges, let there be only love,” Venkat Prabhu stated.
He had accompanied his message with a hashtag #Dont_Forget_The_Creators with a message saying spread love but not hatred. As we have been regularly updating on this issue, comedian Vadivelu had criticized director Chimbu Devan and Shankar in one of his recent interviews to a YouTube channel on the subject of his dropped film Imsai Arasan 24aam Pulikesi. For those who are just tuning into this issue, this film ran into rough weather after shooting a small portion due to creative differences between lead actor Vadivelu and director Chimbu Devan. A lot of efforts from many interested parties to solve the issue amicably have resulted in failure and Vadivelu has been issued a Red Card by the Producers Council in this regard. We sincerely hope this issue gets resolved soon.Read More