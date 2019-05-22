Venkat Prabhu refutes rumours of his father Gangai Amaran acting in STR's Maanaadu!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 10.35 am May 22 2019, 10.35 am

Quite some time back, it was announced that STR and director Venkat Prabhu would be coming together for a new project. This project slowly began taking shape and it was revealed that Suresh Kamatchi would be financing this new movie under his V House Productions banner. The movie was titled Maanaadu and it was touted to be a political drama and this set the expectations very high for this project. It was reported that Maanaadu would go on floors by May of 2019 but failed to do so. Now, reports state that the project is nearing take-off and there are some speculations that Venkat Prabhu's father Gangai Amaran would be playing the role of a politician in it.

When we enquired about this to Venkat Prabhu himself, he strongly denied these reports and said that they were just rumours. He also promised that the movie would begin rolling very soon. Gangai Amaran is a highly gifted artiste who has earlier excelled as a director, music director, producer and actor. STR's last release was the Sundar C directorial Vantha Rajavathan Varuven, which had Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa as the female leads. Following a mediocre response for VRV, STR took off to London to lose weight and tone up for his role in Maanaadu. After shedding about 13 kilos over a period of just 37 days, STR returned to Chennai in time for his younger brother Kuralarasan's marriage, which took place recently.

Just some time back, it was announced by producer Suresh Kamatchi and director Venkat Prabhu that Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of ace director Priyadarshan and yesteryear actress Lizzy, had been signed up to play the female lead in Maanaadu. Apart from Maanaadu, STR has also signed up for a project with KE Gnanavelraja's Studio Green banner. This movie, to be directed by debutante Narthan, is said to be a multi-starrer, with STR and Gautham Karthik sharing screen space for the first time in their careers. It has been reported that this movie would be the official Tamil remake of the super hit Kannada movie Mufti, which was directed by Narthan himself. Stay tuned for further updates...