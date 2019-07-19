In Com Staff July 19 2019, 7.43 pm July 19 2019, 7.43 pm

Director Venkat Prabhu was to work with Simbu aka STR in Maanadu and the project was announced last year. After numerous hiccoughs and naysayers, who were sure that the project would not be taking off, the unit came out and said that they are going to begin the film and it would be totally shot abroad. There were also talks that some portions of the film would be shot in Ooty. Simbu also reduced his weight, toned his body when he was in London and came back looking like a debonair stud. However, it looks like this project, which was to be bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, has been put on hold and director Venkat Prabhu is off to direct a web-series for the Star Network.

Our sources say, “The shoot of Maanadu will happen later and since it is getting pushed, Venkat Prabhu will be directing a web-series for the prestigious Star Network’s streaming platform Hotstar.” To be bankrolled by producer Suresh Kamatchi, Maanadu was much expected by fans as it would have marked the first time combination of the talented director Venkat Prabhu and maverick actor Simbu. However, it looks like things are taking a new turn and the project Maanadu is put on hold for now. Maanadu was said to be a political thriller where Kalyani Priyadarshan had been signed on to play the lady lead. Veteran director Bharathiraja was also brought on board, with Yuvan Shankar Raja being signed up as the music composer.

More details about the Hotstar web-series are being awaited. Meanwhile, Venkat Prabhu has many projects as an actor. He will be seen as the villain, in a cop role in Nitin Sathya’s production venture, in which Vaibhav Reddy is playing the hero. The Mankatha director will also feature as one of the leads in Kasada Thabara, directed by Chimbu Deven. This movie has 6 cinematographers, 6 music directors, and 6 editors. Venkat Prabhu’s production venture RK Nagar with Vaibhav as the lead is also being delayed and so is his directorial Party, which is also a multi-starrer.