Venkat Prabhu to play a badass cop in his friend Vaibhav's upcoming film

Before making his mark as a director, Venkat Prabhu had acted in a few big films such as Thala Ajith’s Ji and Thalapathy Vijay’s Sivakasi. Once he turned director, he has restricted himself to cameo appearances in his own films, in a scene or two. The director recently acted as a cop with negative shades in the film Kalavu, which was directly premiered online, without a theatrical release. He was impressive in this film and his villainy was quite a revelation for those who saw the film online. Venkat has acted as a badass cop again in an upcoming film starring Vaibhav and produced by Nitin Satya. This film also has Eswari Rao, Poorna and Vani Bhojan in its cast. Producer Nitin opened up to a news daily about the nature of Venkat Prabhu’s role in his film.

“Venkat plays a sub-inspector in the film and he’s always frustrated and angry. He would do anything to reach the top. We have usually seen Venkat as a cool, friendly person. But in this film, we wanted to show him in a different light. It is a full-length role and he plays the antagonist. When Venkat heard the script, he really liked this character. The clash between real life friends Vaibhav and Venkat will be interesting onscreen”, said Nitin.

The shoot of this film is expected to be completely wrapped by the first week of May. Venkat Prabhu is also expected to begin filming his next directorial venture Maanaadu with STR, soon. Kalyani Priyadarshan is the female lead in this political drama.