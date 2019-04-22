image
  3. Regional
Venkat Prabhu to play a badass cop in his friend Vaibhav's upcoming film

Regional

Venkat Prabhu to play a badass cop in his friend Vaibhav's upcoming film

Venkat Prabhu to play a cop in Vaibhav's next to be produced by Nitin Satya.

