Venkat Prabhu's sophomore production gets a new release date in June

Lmk May 12 2019, 3.30 pm May 12 2019, 3.30 pm

Venkat Prabhu is a multifaceted personality in Tamil cinema. He is not just a leading director but also a singer, actor, lyric writer and a producer too. His own directorial Chennai 28: 2nd Innings was his first production venture and the film went on to emerge super successful in 2016-end. VP’s 2nd production, under his Black Ticket Company banner, is RK Nagar. The film has been long in readiness but hasn’t been able to release smoothly due to production, financial issues. RK Nagar was actually slated to release a couple of weeks back around election time, and the team was also involved in some promotional interviews. The release didn’t happen unfortunately and Venkat Prabhu posted a video on his social media that the issues surrounding the release of RK Nagar were not in his control.

The latest on the release of RK Nagar is that the film is gunning for a release on June 7th for the Ramzan weekend. The team is getting the necessary clearances which would pave the way for a smooth release. We hope that the release of RK Nagar happens as planned, this time around. It must be noted that the Vijay Antony - Arjun starrer Kolaigaran has already announced a June 5 release.

RK Nagar has Vaibhav in the lead role and VP’s younger brother Premgi has scored the music. Saravana Rajan has directed the film and it’s said to throw light on a key social issue apart from being an entertainer with a political angle.