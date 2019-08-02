In Com Staff August 02 2019, 8.55 pm August 02 2019, 8.55 pm

Venkat Prabhu’s project with STR, titled Maanaadu, has been having a tough time for a while now. Many reports stated that the much talked-about project was put on the back burner. This came as a shock to many fans who were waiting eagerly to see this film on the big screen. It was then said that the director will be moving on to making his web series for an OTT platform, since Maanaadu is taking time to set off. A few days ago, finally it was reported that the shooting for the film would be starting from October or November. Coming back to the web series, Kajal Aggarwal is playing the lead in this and now our sources have told us that Meyaadha Maan fame Vaibhav will be seen as the male lead!

Talking about the project, our sources revealed, “Vaibhav has been roped in to feature as the leading actor in this web series. He will be seen alongside Kajal Aggarwal.” Not many may remember, but Venkat Prabhu, Vaibhav and Kajal had earlier worked together in Saroja, which released in 2008. Thus, many are wondering whether this web series will take up events from where they were left off in Saroja, or if it would be a new story altogether? This web-series will be produced by VP’s own production firm Black Ticket Company. It is also said that the shooting will start from the second week of August.