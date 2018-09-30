image
Sunday, September 30th 2018
English
Venkatesh and Allu Arjun to team up for Trivikram's next?

Regional

Venkatesh and Allu Arjun to team up for Trivikram's next?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   September 30 2018, 6.29 pm
back
Allu ArjunEntertainmentregionalSouth CinemaTrivikramVenkatesh
nextTrisha to begin shooting for Petta on this date
ALSO READ

Allu Arjun trashes Vikram Kumar film, only to run after Trivikram!

Allu Arjun to make his Bollywood debut with Ranveer’s 83?

Genius - a story that was rejected by Vijay and Allu Arjun