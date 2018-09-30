Venkatesh and Allu Arjun to team up for Trivikram's next?

It's quite baffling to note that the stylish Tollywood star Allu Arjun hasnt signed a film yet after having a no-show with Naa Peru Surya earlier this year. The actor has been listening to scripts from well-known directors such as Vikram Kumar, Harish Shankar and VI Anand, but is seemingly not happy with any of them.

But now, reports have surfaced that Allu Arjun has finally found his answer in none other than one of Tollywood's top names in Trivikram. The actor has been waiting for the director to get done with the work for his ongoing film Aravinda Sametha, which stars Jr NTR in the lead. After the worldwide release on the 11th of October, the final discussions for the new project is said to take place.

According to sources close to the director, this film will be a multi-starrer which will also have Venkatesh in the cast. Touted to be a family entertainer, it'll go on floors early next year.

Allu Arjun is also in talks with noted Kollywood producer Gnanavel Raja for a Tamil film which will be helmed by a top director. The actor had once made it to Chennai for a launch event of a new film with Lingusamy for the same production house, but that has now been set aside with another director taking discussions for the same dates that Allu Arjun has signed up for. More details on the project are awaited!