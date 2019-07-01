In Com Staff July 01 2019, 5.35 pm July 01 2019, 5.35 pm

Venky Mama is an upcoming Telugu film that went on floors a few months ago. Produced by D Suresh Babu for his Suresh Productions and People’s Media Factory, Venky Mama is directed by K S Ravindra, who had called the shots in films like Jai Luv Kusa and Power. The film features Venkatesh Daggubati and his nephew Naga Chaitanya as the leads with Payal Rajput and Rashi Khanna as the lady leads. The film’s first look poster was out on the Ugadhi Day and now we learn that the unit has moved to Vizag to film certain important sequences.

Venky Mama is one of the anticipated films in Telugu which is billed to be a fun-filled comedy entertainer. Venkatesh will be playing the role of a farmer and Naga Chaitanya an army man. Our sources elaborate on the progress of the film when they say, “The unit of Venky Mama was shooting in Kashmir for a 25 day long period of time. After they completed the Kashmir schedule, they have now moved to Vizag. Many important scenes will be canned here which will see both Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya taking part. After Vizag, the team will shift to Hyderabad where a small portion will be filmed, post which the unit will get busy with the post-production work”.