Venkatesh and Varun Tej land up in Prague for F2!

F2: Fun and Frustration is one of the most interesting projects in the Tollywood pipeline thanks to the flashy star cast it possesses. The film has Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannah and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles and is a comic entertainer from start to finish.

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, director Anil and the rest of the team has just landed in Prague for the next schedule which will feature a couple of songs and an action sequence as well. After this, they would be flying to Bangkok, with which the entire shoot for the film will be wrapped up.

Produced by Dil Raju, F2 has its music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who himself shares a great rapport with both Venkatesh and Varun. The makers are planning to get the film ready in time for a Sankranthi 2019 release.

On finishing this, Venkatesh will move on to his next multi-starrer where he will be sharing the screen space with his nephew Nag Chaitanya. On the other hand, Varun Tej will start shooting for his space film Antariksham, to be directed by Sankalp Reddy of Ghazi fame. Rama Krishna and Mounika, who had worked on the sets for Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, have been roped in for this film and are currently cutting out the design for a space shuttle and an ISRO atmosphere.