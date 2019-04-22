Venkatesh Daggubati and Chaitanya Akkineni's Venky Mama next schedule shooting update!

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 9.13 pm April 22 2019, 9.13 pm

Venky Mama is possibly one of the most anticipated films currently. Venkatesh Daggubati and Chaitanya Akkineni are going to be seen acting side by side in this flick. The first look of the poster, which was unveiled recently, made a lot of noise. People loved the idea of it and many have been assuming that the film has something to do with army and village. Directed by KS Ravindra, the film has recently wrapped its first schedule in Andhra Pradesh. Now, according to our sources, while the current shoot is going on in Hyderabad, the next schedule will also be in the same city.

Our sources informed us, “Currently the team of Venky Mama is shooting in Hyderabad and the upcoming schedule will also be shot in Hyderabad. It will last for 15 days and many important scenes will be canned here. One song will also be shot during this schedule.” Venky Mama will see Chay and Ventakesh playing the roles of a nephew and uncle just like they are in real life too! Payal Rajput will be seen romancing Venky and Raashi Khanna has been paired opposite Chaitanya. Reports state that the movie will be weaved around the character of Venkatesh Daggubati. It is anticipated to be a family entertainer.

The film is being produced by Suresh Babu and TG Vishwa Prasad under Suresh Productions and People Media Factory banners. The makers are planning to complete the shoot by July which means we might see the release this year itself!