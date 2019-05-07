Venkatesh is not acting in the Telugu remake of Vikram Vedha as Suresh Production clarifies!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 8.09 pm May 07 2019, 8.09 pm

Vikram Vedha is a cult classic directed by the husband and wife duo Pushkar and Gayathrie which was released in the year 2017. The film featured Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Kathir and others. It was such a massive success and was one of the films in the year that had earned good revenue and review. A story based on the Vikram and Vethaal series encompassing a gangster and a cop was much loved by the audience too. The film is being remade in Hindi with Pushkar and Gayathrie directing it.

When a film is well appreciated, it has every possibility to go to as many languages as possible. In this context, there were widespread talks that Vikram Vedha will also be remade into Telugu and that Venkatesh will be reprising Madhavan’s role in the remake. Brushing aside all these, Suresh Productions who are bankrolling the current project of Venkatesh has stated that all those talks about the actor featuring in Vikram Vedha Telugu remake are just rumours and that the Bobbili Raja actor right now is doing only Venki Mama. The production house also stated that the announcement of the future project of the actor will be announced soon.

There is no truth in reports doing rounds in media that #VenkateshDaggubati garu is doing ‘Vikram Vedha’ Telugu remake. He is currently busy filming for #VenkyMama. The next films will be announced shortly. 😊 — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) May 7, 2019

Venki Mama is a film that features Venkatesh’s nephew Naga Chaitanya also and the unit had released the first look poster of the film on Ugadhi day. The story is about the life of a soldier and a farmer. Director K. S. Ravindra, who had earlier called the shots for films like Jai Lava Kusa and Power, is directing Venki Mama too for Suresh Productions and People's Media Factory. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput play the lady leads. Prasad Murella is cranking the lens while Thaman is scoring music.