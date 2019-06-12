In Com Staff June 12 2019, 12.02 am June 12 2019, 12.02 am

It has become a trend these days for actors to get into the production side of movies and bankroll films. Also, we often get to see directors turning into ace producers too. K.S. Ravindra, who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming directorial Venky Mama, is reportedly all set to produce films! A report in a leading media states that the director has decided to take up this new role and is even planning to rope in a big star for his debut production venture. The director is known for his films like Jai Lava Kusa, Sardar Gabbar Singh and Balupu. Over the years, he has impressed the audiences with his direction chops and now he seems to be ready to enthral the audience with his production choices too.

Reports in the media state that KS Ravindra's maiden production venture is to directed by Saptagiri Express and Vajra Kavachadhara Govinda fame Arun Pawar. The report also adds that Arun and Bobby are planning to rope in Sai Dharam Tej for starring in their movie. Arun will be narrating the full script to Sai, after he completes work for his VKG’s promotions, according to the report. Hopefully, an official word regarding this is expected to be out soon! Meanwhile, K.S. Ravindra aka Bobby is busy with his upcoming film Venky Mama, which stars Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The shooting is still on in Kashmir and it seems to be going on at a rapid pace. Venky Mama also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput as the female leads.