Currently, Venky Mama is easily one of the most anticipated films, in Tollywood. This film, which features the real-life uncle-nephew duo of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya, is touted to be a family entertainer. The film also has Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput as the leading ladies. Directed by Bobby, the film is produced by Suresh Babu under the Suresh Babu Productions banner and is expected to release by the end of 2019, or else during Sankranti. It is known that the latest schedule's shooting was going on in the valley of Kashmir. Now, reports state that the team has wrapped up the portions in Kashmir and are headed to their next location!

A report in a leading media says that the shoot in Kashmir lasted for 25 days and it was a hectic schedule. The team has reportedly shot several scenes in an Indian army backdrop set-up in the beautiful Kashmir valley. The report also states that the next schedule will take place in Hyderabad, after a small break. The team has completed a major portion of the film’s talkie part already, according to reports. The first schedule took place in March and it happened in Rajahmundry. Later portions were also shot in Pune and Hyderabad. From what it looks like, the shooting is on at a brisk pace and it may be wrapped up pretty soon!